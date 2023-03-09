Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 launches today

The only licensed Supercross game makes its return.

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Featuring official riders and tracks from the 2022 Supercross season, you'll be mentored by racing legend Jeremy McGrath, who'll take you from the tutorial all the way to becoming the "King of Supercross," reaching the top of career mode.

Even if you're not that into racing, you can use your bike in the game's free-roaming environment Supercross Park, a new addition with Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6. There's even a rhythm minigame in the shootout races.

Check out the launch trailer below:

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6

