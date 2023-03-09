Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6

HQ

This really doesn't need to be an annual release. While that can be said of almost any sports game, the problem with the Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame series is that if you've played one, you've played them all. The sixth game in the series doesn't differ much from the previous games except for some minor additions and updated teams and supercross racers. But at the same time, the game is exactly what it is designed to be, a competent experience of the sport, nothing more, nothing less.

The problem with Monster Energy Supercross 6 is that, through no fault of the developers, it's still the same venues with most of the same bikes and riders. It's a licensed game, so there's not much you can do about it, but it's that sense of déjà vu that creeps in. Have I played this before? And yes, if you have played this series before, you have basically played this game too. The little that is new here is certainly not a new gaming experience. What we are offered is a one-on-one mode, which can be played in local co-op (if you feel like it, you can also challenge up to twelve players online in regular races), where you compete in a so-called rhythm race. It's a straight line with a lot of jumps and hills and you have to find the right rhythm in the jumps. If you land wrong, you fall behind. A game mode that is fun for a few minutes as there are only two different tracks to drive on. The game mode that will perhaps offer the most hours of play, the career mode, also has a small new addition. That is, you now have your very own trainer in "The King of Supercross", seven-time champion Jeremy McGrath. He'll give you some tips during the season and be in the game's 'open world' to challenge you.

Milestone's annual cross country experience is here.

This open world isn't really open, but it's a concept that's been around for a few years now and provides a track to just go around and do whatever you want. They usually change from year to year and this time there is an airport, an arena, and a quarry among other things. Another thing that is fun for a few minutes, as these areas on the map are not very big. Another area is inspired by the real FanFest and is an area with different challenges and training opportunities. The career mode is otherwise exactly what it has been for several years where we start in the "Futures" series, which is a short series where you have to show what you can do, probably in front of scouts from larger teams. Impress there and it's on to the 250SX championship where you can choose from a few different teams to race for. These also provide various contract bonuses with extra money for placings and more. The money can then be spent on various cosmetic items such as helmets and suits. There's an impressive amount of equipment that can be purchased from several different major brands. The next goal, of course, is to make it to the championship where the big boys, and girls, compete, the 450SX. You can do race after race after race if you feel like it, but if you're looking for more of an experience, you can choose to do qualifiers and longer races as well.

A co-op mode that is just a long straight line with lots of jumps has been added.

Between each race you can do some other little things like upgrading your trait tree for tighter cornering or less risk of injury. Injuries do happen if you fall too much and after a few races my rider was a walking broken leg, whiplash, cracked ribs, bruised arms and a strained back. All at the same time. The injuries then of course have an impact on how your cross-country rider performs, with impaired cornering and more. So how do you heal these injuries? By training hard, according to the game. In fact, one of the other things you can do between races is to train, which is a set of challenges to complete. The better you perform, the bigger the boost.

The 'open world' is back where you can relax and do whatever you want.

The game is supposed to have "updated AI and physics", which I guess I should say is not very noticeable. There are still hilarious and sometimes frustrating rollovers for the smallest thing where the rider flies all over the world with his rag doll physics. Monster Energy Supercross is one of those series that, like most motorbike games, is easy to play but hard to master. Each jump must be balanced, with the left stick controlling the bike and the right stick controlling the rider. It's important to get the weight right, otherwise you'll fall on your arse. The same goes for the turns. Too much pressure on the joystick and you'll be heading off in a direction you don't want to go. Monster Energy Supercross 6 certainly doesn't do anything to impress the masses, but the cross-country riding is exactly what you'd expect and is nothing to complain about.

Monster Energy Supercross is not a perfect experience, but good enough for fans of the sport.

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 doesn't offer anything we haven't seen before. In fact, we've seen almost everything in previous years. A few small, rather insignificant changes don't make the game feel fresh. If you have played previous games in the series, there is almost no reason to buy this year's version. However, if you're looking for a new game in the sport, this is a solid crossover experience.