Monster Energy Supercross 3 gets a new music video trailer

Developer Milestone has released a new music video trailer to show off their newest entry in the Monster Energy Supercross Videogame series, bringing us something a little bit different to promote the third game.

The trailer shows off the upcoming game along with a brand new rap single called 'Be One of Us' by Supercross athlete Adam Enticknap, better known as 7deucedeuce to his fans. You can also spot various cameos in the video from prominent YouTubers in the Supercross community too.

According to Adam, 'Be One of Us' was the first thing that came to his mind when Milestone approached him for the video.

"The gaming features are so realistic and so sick that I knew I had to translate that authenticity. This truly has been a surreal experience and I hope fans dig the rap as much as I know they're going to love the new game," he explains.

Speaking of, Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 will feature the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season with 100 riders from the 450SX and 250SX classes along with 15 official stadiums. You'll also be able to finally choose between a sponsor team or the official supercross one in the career mode to boot for a more authentic experience.

You can pick up the new entry on February 4 for pretty much all current platforms, including Google Stadia.

