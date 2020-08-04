Cookies

Monster Crown

Monster Crown is out now on Early Access

The plan is for the game to stay in development for six months to a year.

Monster Crown, the Pokémon-inspired RPG developed by Studio Aurum, is now available on PC via Steam Early Access. If you love monster taming games and are looking for a more grown-up adventure, it might be worth a try.

If you want a bit of background: Crown Island is in danger as a wicked force is trying to build their power. Will you try to stop them and become a saviour or will your choices and your monster taming talents lead you to a different outcome?

Monster Crown is now available for £11.39 / €14,99 (currently at a slight discount on that price) and should stay in Early Access for six months to a year.

Monster Crown

