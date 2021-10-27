Monster Crown for PS4 and Xbox One has been delayed again

HQ

Sadly we get not one, but two delay news today...by far. Earlier we reported that Shadow Warrior 3 has been delayed to 2022, with no new release date confirmed. Well, another title has a similar fate.

Monster Crown is a RPG adventure developed by Studio Aurum. Originally the game was expected to launch on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One altogether on October 12. However, the last two console editions were delayed and supposed to arrive along with the physical ESRB edition for Nintendo Switch on November 2. Well, guess what? The PS4 and Xbox One versions got pushed back again.

Via a post on its official website, publisher Soedesco stated:

"Although Monster Crown was originally scheduled to launch on November 2nd for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, SOEDESCO and developer Studio Aurum confirm today that the game will launch later than expected, while the actual release date is still to be determined. The physical ESRB edition for Nintendo Switch is still set to come out on November 2nd".

So, here you have it. We know it's disappointing, but it is how it is. Hopefully the wait is not too long.

‍