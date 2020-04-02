Monster Boy devs share never before-seen DuckTales artwork

Publisher FDG Entertainment, the creators of latest Monster Boy adventure, shared a very nice April Fool's joke yesterday. A project called DuckTales Quackshot was "announced" on the company's social media channels and it quickly gained popularity due to the beautiful screenshots that hadn't been shared before. The publisher clarified a little later that the attached assets were taken from a legitimate pitch to Disney, which was, however, fruitless. The rights holders of the world-famous adventurers from DuckBurg apparently have no interest in a classic 2D platformer that blows us away with such amazing artwork: