Monster Boy devs share never before-seen DuckTales artwork

Disney did not agree to the project, so it landed on the net as an April Fool's joke yesterday.

Publisher FDG Entertainment, the creators of latest Monster Boy adventure, shared a very nice April Fool's joke yesterday. A project called DuckTales Quackshot was "announced" on the company's social media channels and it quickly gained popularity due to the beautiful screenshots that hadn't been shared before. The publisher clarified a little later that the attached assets were taken from a legitimate pitch to Disney, which was, however, fruitless. The rights holders of the world-famous adventurers from DuckBurg apparently have no interest in a classic 2D platformer that blows us away with such amazing artwork:

