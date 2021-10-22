Monopoly Madness looks to reinvent the formula of the classic board game series

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed that Monopoly will be going off in a wacky new direction this December. Monopoly Madness is a new fast-paced take on the classic game that sees up to six players battle it out to purchase and upgrade properties across a city-like map.

Obviously, the goal here is to own the most properties and earn the most money, but success isn't a straightforward path as random board events can occur and other players can bulldoze your empire. The game is also set to include 20 playable characters inspired by classic Monopoly game tokens, and there 20 different arenas that have several levels and layouts.

Monopoly Madness is set to launch on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on December 9. You can check out the game's reveal trailer in the video above.