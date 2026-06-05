Monopoly Go launches a limited-time collaboration with The Simpsons

In the world of mobile gaming, which currently boasts over 300 million users in Europe alone, there is an unrivalled giant: Monopoly Go, a game that has generated billions for its creator, Scopely, and which is now teaming up with one of the most famous and beloved IPs in pop culture. Because after a 13-year hiatus from the mobile market, The Simpsons are returning with a special collaboration in Monopoly Go.

Created alongside the original creators of The Simpsons, this crossover is an adventure packed with humour, historic rivalries, hidden references and iconic characters. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Mr Burns blend both universes like never before, coming together for the first time with Mr Monopoly and Scottie.

On this new board, players can explore reimagined versions of some of The Simpsons' most legendary locations, from the Nuclear Power Plant, the Kwik-E-Mart, Moe's Tavern, the Krustyland theme park and many more. The entire season is linked by a shared narrative that unfolds throughout the event, packed with jokes, nods and surprises for long-time fans.

The Simpsons season will be available on Monopoly Go from 3 June to 29 July, so hurry up and enjoy it! Check out the promotional video featuring the voices of Will Ferrell and Harry Shearer below.