Monolith Soft seeks new talents for its new RPG

HQ

Monolith Soft, the creators of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, have posted on their official website a list of open positions for their new project, which they refer to only as a new RPG. Logically, and considering the catalogue of games they have developed, expectations are high.

CEO Tetsuya Takahashi himself acknowledges that the demands of the studio's customers mean that they need to add exceptional, multi-disciplinary talent, although he does distinguish between eight different categories. The selection includes 2D and 3D artists, development engineers, animators and effects designers, to name a few.

Whether this "new RPG" will be a new instalment of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, or something else, remains to be seen. In any case, it is safe to say that considering these are openings for early-core development positions, we will see the results on Nintendo's future console, the successor to Nintendo Switch.