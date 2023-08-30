Monolith Productions seems to be developing multiple DC games

HQ

The rebooted DC Universe starts in 2025 with the movie Superman: Legacy, but movies isn't the only media where this major change will be noticeable. There are also several video games coming and one of them is Wonder Woman, developed by Monolith Productions.

But it seems like there have more than one project brewing, possibly also more than two, judging by a new job listing for an Executive Producer. The person applying will "oversee development for multiple projects", and is also requested to have "DC franchise knowledge".

We surely wouldn't mind a Peacemaker game, but what franchises Monolith Productions' upcoming titles are based on is up for debate. Is there any DC character in particular you think would be a great fit for a video game?