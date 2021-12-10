Monolith is working on a Wonder Woman game

The Game Awards has already been quite the exciting affair, but Geoff Keighley and Co. isn't easing up anytime soon. It was just revealed that Monolith is working with DC to deliver an all-new game, based on the famous Princess of Themyscira, Wonder Woman.

And that's about all we know. The game was revealed with a very brief cinematic trailer, in a similar vein to what Insomniac served up when it announced its Wolverine game earlier this year. What this does mean is that we don't know what adventures this game will take Diana Prince on, or likewise, when it will be released or on which platforms it'll land on.