Monolith founders consider remakes of Condemned games

Monolith Productions is known for several great games such as Blood, No One Lives Forever, F.E.A.R., Condemned and Shadow of Mordor. All of which were left to their fates in the wake of the studio's closure by Warner. But hope is still alive, and one of the studio's founders says he wants to make remakes of the Condemned games, but also tells fans not to get their hopes up too much, as this is just an idea at the moment and nothing more.

On social media he wrote:

Absolutely no promises. Please have ZERO expectations. This will take me some time.

For those of you who remember, Condemned: Criminal Origins was originally released in 2005, exactly 20 years ago, as one of the first games for Xbox 360. Still acclaimed today for its atmosphere and intense combat, more of which was offered in the 2008 sequel Condemned 2: Bloodshot.

Would you have liked to see a remake of the two Condemned games, and which one is your favourite?