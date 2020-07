You're watching Advertisements

The Lucasarts' groundbreaking, charming and beloved point-and-click gem The Secret of Monkey Island and the games that followed it in the series is getting a fancy anthology box set release in collaboration with limited edition/collector's item/soundtrack manufacturer Limited Run Games.

The box set will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic series and more details are set to be revealed closer to October when the box set is planned to release.