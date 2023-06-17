Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Thieves

Monkey Island creator says he wasn't 'meaningfully involved' in Sea of Thieves DLC

Ron Gilbert knew about the expansion, but didn't get a chance to be involved.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Among the monstrous amount of announcements at the Xbox Game Showcase, we heard about an upcoming Sea of Thieves expansion that ties it to Monkey Island, even featuring a bearded Guybrush Threepwood.

However, it appears the creator of Monkey Island, Ron Gilbert, wasn't as stoked as fans at the announcement. Speaking in two separate posts on Mastodon, he said that "it was all done without my knowledge or input." Then, when asked about his involvement, he said: "[I] wasn't even told about it. Happened behind my back."

He went on to clarify in another post what had actually happened when he was told about the expansion. "I was given a heads up before the announce, but wasn't given an opportunity to be meaningfully involved. I do wish the game well. I love Monkey Island."

We're still hoping that when the Monkey Island DLC launches on the 20th of July that it'll be faithful to the original games, but without Gilbert's influence it does feel as if there may be something missing.

Sea of Thieves

Related texts

2
Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



Loading next content