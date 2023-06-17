Monkey Island creator says he wasn't 'meaningfully involved' in Sea of Thieves DLC

HQ

Among the monstrous amount of announcements at the Xbox Game Showcase, we heard about an upcoming Sea of Thieves expansion that ties it to Monkey Island, even featuring a bearded Guybrush Threepwood.

However, it appears the creator of Monkey Island, Ron Gilbert, wasn't as stoked as fans at the announcement. Speaking in two separate posts on Mastodon, he said that "it was all done without my knowledge or input." Then, when asked about his involvement, he said: "[I] wasn't even told about it. Happened behind my back."

He went on to clarify in another post what had actually happened when he was told about the expansion. "I was given a heads up before the announce, but wasn't given an opportunity to be meaningfully involved. I do wish the game well. I love Monkey Island."

We're still hoping that when the Monkey Island DLC launches on the 20th of July that it'll be faithful to the original games, but without Gilbert's influence it does feel as if there may be something missing.