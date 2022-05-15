Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert is disappointed with fans

HQ

Return to Monkey Island was announced last month and it's none other than Ron Gilbert, who created the two original games, that is creating it. The vast majority of fans are of course ecstatic about this, but there are still some who of course have opinions and think it should be a certain way.

Gilbert isn't entirely happy about this and addresses the issue in a long post on his blog where he references a post he wrote nine years ago about what Monkey Island might have looked like if he made it then. Basically some thoughts and ideas about a potential sequel. Of course, some have taken that as outright promises, not realising that a lot can happen in nine years, and that has made Gilbert annoyed as he feels he's now being pressured by certain fans to make a game he doesn't want to make at all.

He concludes by throwing a jab against some of the most devoted fans of the legendary game series, saying that what they wish for least of all, is for him to realise the vision he now has. Of course, he finds that sad, which is understandable, but he also promises that he will make a game that they will love, as long as he gets to do it his way.

