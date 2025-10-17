HQ

We just got the news that Mongolia's Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has stepped down after only a few months in office, according to Chinese state media. His departure follows the resignation of his predecessor, who left amid corruption allegations and public unrest. Zandanshatar's exit underscores the political instability that has marked Mongolia's leadership in recent months, as lawmakers now face the task of finding yet another replacement. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!