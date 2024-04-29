Mondo releases Bane figure from Batman: The Animated Series

HQ

Mondo has built on a hefty line-up of their figures from the 90s Batman animated TV series. In the past, they've released figures of Batman, Catwoman, Mask of the Phantasm, Man-Bat, Joker and a couple more characters. Now, another character is on the way and it's none other than the heavyweight Bane. Right now it's available for pre-order at Mondo's website for 220 US dollars.