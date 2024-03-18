English
Stranger Things: Season 5

Mondo releases a terrifying Demogorgon figurine

The figure stands around 40 cm in height and will set you back close to $300.

It's hardly surprising that collectible figures come in the wake of popular films and TV shows making their debut, and now manufacturer Mondo has announced one from the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

It's the Demogorgon monster, a massive figure with interchangeable parts, Christmas lights that glow in the dark, and it can be yours for the tidy sum of $275. The figure measures almost 40 centimetres in height and can be ordered via Mondo's website, with delivery expected in July.

Head back to Hawkins with Netflix's STRANGER THINGS and designer James Groman. The massive Demogorgon - Vinyl Designer Figure features glow-in-the-dark Christmas lights as well as articulation at the head, legs, arms and wrists. Plus, each figure comes complete with a swappable hand and head ... and Dart!

Some pictures can be seen below.

