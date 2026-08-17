Mondo Duplantis wins fourth European gold and sets a new championship record

HQ

Mondo Duplantis, world-record holder in pole vault (a record he has broken 15 times in his career, from the 6.17m he jumped in February 2020 to the 6.31m he jumped in Uppsala, Sweden, in March 2026) did not disappoint the fans at Birmingham and claimed his fourth European gold medal, clearing 6.15 metres to take gold on Sunday, the final day of the 2026 European Athletics Championships.

Duplantis jumped 15 centimetres higher than the second best, the Greek Emmanouil Karalis (6.00m), nobody jumped higher than the Swede, who broke two championship records last night, first at 6.10m and then rose it again at 6.15m.

2026 has not been Duplantis' best year, despite setting his 15th record in February. He suffered his first defeat in nearly three years at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 7 (ending a 40 event winning streak since August 2023)

Speaking to BBC, Duplantis said he felt really good because he is getting "pretty old" (he turns 27 in November), so "it's going quick so I'm just trying not take it for granted and enjoy it as much as I can".

He did not attempt to break his world record, but it was more than enough to set new heights at the European Championships, and has won every European Championship gold medals since 2018 in pole vault (as well as four World Championships indoor, thee World Championships outdoor and two gold Olympic medals).