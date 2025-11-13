Monarch: Legacy of Monsters roars back to Apple TV early next year

HQ

The first teaser for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has dropped, and it looks like we can expect even more of the same grand entertainment. In other words - plenty of oversized monsters, chaos, and family drama alongside some human baddies.

The series returns to Apple TV on February the 27th with a new episode each week until the season finale on May 1st. And of course, many familiar faces are back - from Kurt Russell to Ren Watanabe and Joe Tippett.

In this new season, the threat level intensifies as new monsters awaken and wreck havoc, and we'll also be making another visit to Skull Island. Perhaps this new season will even tie into the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is expected to hit theaters in 2027. Check out the teaser below.

