      Monaco 2 to launch on PC and consoles in April

      The heisting sequel just appeared at the Humble Games Showcase.

      HQ

      It was over a decade ago when Monaco: What's Yours is Mine first made its arrival and presented a unique cooperative heist experience. Since then, we've been waiting to hear about what's next for this series, and soon we'll be getting a taste of just that.

      The formerly revealed Monaco 2 has just popped up at the Humble Games Showcase, where a new trailer was provided that not only shared information on the release window of the game but also the additional platforms it will be launching on.

      While we are lacking a firm date, we do know that Monaco 2 will now make its arrival sometime in April and that it will launch on both PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles as well.

      You can see the latest trailer for the heist sequel, which will once again task players with roping together a team of crooks, planning an operation, and then managing the chaos when everything ultimately falls apart.

      HQ
      Monaco 2

