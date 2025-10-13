Moldova's prime minister steps down after pro-western party victory

HQ

"My term ends simultaneously with that of the current government's. Immediately after we approve the new government in parliament, I will resign my mandate." These were the latest words from Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, who has announced he will not continue in office following his party's victory in the recent parliamentary elections. The pro-European Action and Solidarity Party, led by President Maia Sandu, is expected to name a new head of government soon to advance Moldova's EU ambitions. Recean, who has served since early last year, said he plans to return to the private sector once the new cabinet is approved, with his departure marking a smooth transition within the ruling party, which has pledged to strengthen Moldova's Western orientation amid regional tensions and economic challenges.