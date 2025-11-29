Moldova says Russian drones violated its airspace again, forcing temporary shutdown

HQ

Moldovan authorities said on Saturday that Russian drones briefly entered the country's airspace overnight, triggering a shutdown of civilian flights in what officials described as a growing threat to aviation.

The interior ministry said two drones, identified as Russian, crossed into Moldovan airspace during a large wave of strikes on Ukraine that killed three people and injured nearly 30. The drones later re-entered Ukrainian territory, but not before Moldova closed its airspace for more than an hour.

You might be interested:

President Maia Sandu condemned the intrusion, saying the drones violated Moldova's airspace "on their way to kill civilians" and forced a temporary halt to flights. She reiterated that the attacks form part of a broader effort by Moscow to intimidate the country as it seeks EU membership by 2030.

It was the third such incident in nine days. Moldova summoned Russia's ambassador, Oleg Ozerov, several times this month over similar episodes, which Chisinau has described as illegal and dangerous actions that threaten civilian aviation and public safety. Moscow has denied wrongdoing, with Ozerov suggesting the incidents were being used to worsen already strained relations.