Moldova protests "unacceptable" intrusion of Russian drone

Moldova summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday after reporting a new series of drone incursions into its airspace, calling the incident a serious breach of sovereignty.

Authorities said six Russian drones crossed into Moldovan territory on Tuesday, including one that landed on a rooftop near the Ukrainian border and another that continued toward Romania.

Moscow's envoy questioned the claims and suggested the episode was intended to worsen relations between the two countries. Tensions have remained high as Moldova's pro-European government accuses Russia of attempts to destabilise the country.

The drone displayed outside the Foreign Ministry weighed about 18 kilograms, according to officials. NATO jets in Romania were also scrambled in response to a separate drone intrusion the same day.

Russia's ambassador:

"Do you believe this? A drone runs out of fuel and lands on a roof without causing damage? There are many false flag operations. Many attempts to spoil our relations with Moldova, which are already at their lowest point in history."