Moldova declares energy emergency after key power line knocked out

HQ

Moldova has approved a 60-day energy state of emergency after a major power line supplying most of the country was taken out of service following Russian attacks in neighboring Ukraine.

The Isaccea-Vulcănești line, which delivers electricity from Romania and provides up to 70% of Moldova's power, runs partly through Ukrainian territory and has been disrupted by the strikes.

Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu warned lawmakers that the country could face shortages of up to 400 megawatts during peak hours, raising the likelihood of power cuts. He stressed that the war's consequences "can no longer be ignored."

The emergency measure, backed by 72 lawmakers, allows authorities to act more quickly to stabilize the energy system and manage supply disruptions. Opposition parties declined to support the move.

President Maia Sandu said alternative supply routes are being used, but described the situation as serious. Officials expect repairs to the damaged line could take up to a week, though further attacks remain a risk.