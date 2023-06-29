Mojang leaving official Minecraft subreddit amid current protests

HQ

Reddit is a very volatile place these days. The ongoing protests by subreddits of all kinds, who are taking a stand against the changes to the platform's API that intends to limit third-party apps access to Reddit, has seen the social platform become a bit of a warzone. To this end, we've seen interesting and often NSFW protests taking place, and even a large amount of main subreddits going dark (i.e. inaccessible to the public) in a bid to see the changes reversed. Minecraft creator Mojang seems to really dislike the platform changes as well, and has now announced that it will be leaving the official Minecraft subreddit, which has a following of over seven million people.

As noted by user sliced_lime, who just so happens to have a Minecraft Java Tech Lead badge, likely meaning it's actually Mojang's Mikael Hedberg behind the account, Mojang is pulling out of Reddit and will no longer use the platform as a place to share official information or discuss feedback for the game.

The post states: "As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to.

"We want to thank you for all the feedback and discussion you've participated in in past changelog threads. You are of course welcome to post unofficial update threads going forward, and if you want to reach the team with feedback about the game, please visit our feedback site at feedback.minecraft.net or contact us on one of our official social media channels."

Do you think we'll see other developers and game companies pulling out of Reddit amid the API changes?