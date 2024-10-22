English
Gamereactor
lifestyle
Minecraft

Mojang and Igloo team up for Minecraft cooler and drinkware collection

You can get items that look like a Creeper, Enderman, and a Pig.

HQ

While the summer is over and you're probably less in need of a cooler to keep food and drink cold and fresh for picnics and the likes, if you do still frequently take to the great outdoors and require a stylish way to complete such a task then Mojang and Igloo's latest collaboration is definitely something to keep an eye on.

The collection spans a range of coolers and drinkware that is styled to resemble key Minecraft mobs. You can get a Little Playmate cooler, a 16 Oz Can, and a Square Lunch Cooler Bag that is made to look like a Creeper, an Enderman, or a Pig, or even snag a Mystery Box Little Playmate Cooler that also seems to look like a Chest, TNT, Diamond Pickaxe, and other styles available too.

As per pricing, you can grab the Little Playmate, Can, and Cooler Bag for $44.99, $19.99, and $29.99, respectively.

Minecraft
