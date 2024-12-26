Mohamed Salah's under fire again for posting a Christmas photo with his family

HQ

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian forward on Liverpool, has been criticised on social media after posting a photo showing his family and himself enojoying Christmas. Salah is practising muslim, even performing the sujud (the praying position) when celebrating goals, which helped him earn popularity across many muslim countries.

However, on December 24, Salah posted the usual "Merry Christmas" photo with his wife, Magi, and their two daughters. And his feed became flooded with critics.

This isn't the first time Salah has posted Christmas greetings on social media, and every year he receives the same responses: many users saying that, as a muslim, he shouldn't be doing that. he is "an embarrassment to the Muslim world", others say.

Many other uses defend him, claiming that Salah should be praised for celebrating Christmas so that his daughters don't feel left out, and compared him to other muslim players like Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba or Lamine Yamal.

This year, Salah is stronger than ever, being the first player in Premier League history (since 1993) to score over 10 goals (15 goals) before Christmas). He also plays on Boxing Day, against Leicester.

His contract, however, ends in 2025, and he has shown his discomfort on Liverpool's silence over whethere he will be offered a contract renewal.