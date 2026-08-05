Mohamed Salah will arrive to Istanbul today to negotiate with Trabzonspor

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Egyptian player Mohamed Salah, who was let go for free by Liverpool last season, as a sign of appreciation for the player, who had one year left on his contract, was free to join whichever club he wanted, and it now appears that he will land a new job in Turkey, at Trabzonspor, considered the fourth biggest club in Turkey after Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Besiktas.

Far from being just a gossip by the transfer market reporters, the Turkish club confirmed in a statement that Salah will arrive today, Wednesday, to Istanbul airport for negotiations, even though nothing has been signed yet.

Trabzonspor Chairman Ertugrul Dogan added to A Spor (via Al Jazeera) that Salah will undergo medical checks and then he is expected to sign for the club, likely on Thursday.

This will mark a new chapter in the 34-year-old forward's career after nine seasons at Liverpool, scoring 257 goals, including a historic 2024/25 season with 29 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League, equalling the record for most goal involvements in a season.