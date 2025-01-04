Mohamed Salah is convinced 2025 will be his final year at Liverpool

HQ

Mohamed Salah is perhaps in hist best ever at Liverpool, scoring 17 goals and assisting 13 so far, leading both categories. He has been involved in 52 goals in all competitions in 2024, more than anyone from major European leagues.

However, he doesn't believe he will return next year. His contract ends in June 2025, and so far he hasn't received any offers from the club for a renewal, leaving him convinced this will be his final year at Liverpool. That's what he told reporters at Sky Sports, at least.

"It's my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city", he said, referring to winning the Premier League, something that now seems very likely, as they are six points clear at the top of the chart with a game in hand.

Salah wants more than anything to win another Premier League title

"In my interviews over the last seven or eight years, I always say the Champions League. But this is the first time I'm saying I really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool". Liverpool has only won two league titles in 30 years, in 1990 and 2020, but he felt that in 2020, due to the pandemic, they didn't have the chance to celebrate properly.

When asked about his future, he confirmed he believes these his final six months, but that doesn't distract him. "Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That's what is in my head".