Mohamed Salah delivers stoppage-time winner goal for Egypt in AFCON opening match

Egypt started their AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) with a victory, thanks to a stoppage-time winner goal against Zimbabwe by Mohamed Salah, which will surely has given envy to Liverpool fans who wished the Egyptian striker had delivered some of those game-deciding goals earlier in the season. After a stellar season where he came fourth in the Ballon d'Or, Salah's performances declined sharpily this season, and Salah was the usual target of football pundits.

Now, many believe that Salah will not return to Liverpool for the second half of the season. Maybe a strong performance at the AFCON will change that: Salah has never won this international trophy with his country (he reached the final twice in 2021 and 2017; the last time Egypt won was 2010).

To do that, Egypt needs to improve, however, as they were almost held back to a draw by Zimbabwe. Manchester City's Omar Marmoush scored the other goal for Egypt, while Prince Dube, currently playing in the Tanzanian Premier League, scored the opening goal for Zimbabwe.

AFCON is still in the first matchday of the Group Stage. Egypt will next gace South Africa on Friday, who yesterday defeated Angola 2-1.