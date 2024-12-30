Mohamed Salah breaks new goal records, but his future is still up in the air: "We are far away from that"

HQ

Liverpool has delighted its fans with another hammering, consolidating as the Premier League titles. The first half of the season is almot complete (the 19th matchweek will be closed by Brentford and Arsenal on January 1st), and few people can argue that Liverpool is the favourite for the titles, with 45 points, seven points ahread Nottingham Forest with a game in hand.

Yesterday, Liverpool trashed West Ham United 0-5, with goals by Díaz, Gakpo, Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Jota. With that victory, the Egyptian player has extended another Liverpool record: eight consecutive campains scoring over 20 goals.

The previous record holder was Ian Rush, who managed it between 1981-82 and 1986-87. Rush also managed to have nine seasons in total with more than 20 goals. However, it is unknown if Salah will be able to take that record from Rush, given the uncertainty about his contract.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 but his contract ends in 2025. He has expressed his desire to renew, but the English club is hesitant to renew the 32-year old player. He is still in his "prime", but perhaps Liverpool fears his best days will be over soon, and doesn't want to risk a large salary.

After the game, where he also assisted Gakpo's goal, he talked to the press with mixed feelings, starting with the occasions he had missed earlier, and also admitting that "we are far away from that" when asked about his potential contract renewal. "I don't wanna put stuff in the media and people talk about it".