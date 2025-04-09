Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will sign contract extensions with Liverpool, multiple sources say

HQ

Mohamed Salah's situation regarding his contract at Liverpool has turned upside down. After spending the whole year suggesting that he would not continue at Liverpool, despite this season being one of his best even at 32 years old, new reports say that a new agreement has been reached between the English club and Egyptian player. And he would not be the only one to continue: Virgil van Dijk will also sign a new contract.

That's according to several reporters, who broke the news Wednesday afternoon, including Paul Joyce from The Times or Florian Plettenberg for Sky. If everything continues smoothly, both players will renew their contracts and it could be announced soon. Apparently, Salah would accept a slight pay cut, but his goal was always to stay at Liverpool, despite being eyed by the Saudi Pro League.

None of this has been confirmed by club or players, and it will take a while before the deal is finalised and signed, but this is good news for Liverpool fans, who despite the disappointment from Champions League and EFL Cup, will still win Premier League this year, thanks in a great deal by Mohamed Salah, who many still see as one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or next year.