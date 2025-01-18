Mohamed Salah and Rodrygo are the next targets for the Saudi Pro League

HQ

Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League club that made headlines when they signed Neymar two years ago, is realising that the Brazilian star is basically out from the club, and is negotiating with clubs in the North American MSL. The leader in the Saudi league is looking for a replacement, and they want a renowned star: someone that not only plays good football, but also brings international recognition.

Rudy Galetti, reporter from TeamTalk, has said that their strategy is to replace Neymar at the end of the season, and they have two top candidates on the list: Mohamed Salah and Rodrygo Goes.

Salah, 32, is the same age as Neymar, but he is at the prime of his career, having his best season so far at Liverpool. Despite that, he ends contract this summer, and he is convinced that Liverpool will not renew him and 2025 will be his final year. At that age, going to the Saudi League seems a likely choice, following the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo or Benzema.

The second choice for Al-Hilal is more surprising. Rodrygo is much younger, 24 years-old, and has a contract with Real Madrid until 2028. However, with Vinícius and the arrival of Mbappé and Endrick, the forward position is well covered in Madrid. If they were to sign a new striker, Rodrygo, despite his talent, could be the weakest link for Real Madrid, thus making him more likely to leave...