Mœbius-Inspired adventure Sable is free on Epic

The critically acclaimed Swedish adventure game Sable, released in 2021, is now completely free to download via the Epic Games Store — a perfect little summer treat for gamers. Developed by Raw Fury, the game has been praised for its unique visual style, clearly inspired by the legendary artist Mœbius, and often compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Sable offers a slow-paced, meditative experience where you play as the titular character — a young girl setting out on a coming-of-age journey to find her mask and return to her nomadic clan. Instead of combat or high-octane action, the game focuses on exploration, atmosphere, and aesthetics, making it a different but undeniably beautiful adventure.

This offer is available until July 3rd, so if you're in the mood for something chill and artistic to play, don't miss your chance. All you need is an Epic Games account and a PC — then it's just a matter of downloading and diving in. First come, first served!

Will you be getting your free copy of Sable?