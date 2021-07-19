Modus Games celebrates the launch of Cris Tales by donating $5,000 to Save the Children, Colombia.

Publisher Modus Games has announced that it has continued to support its Games Giving Back initiative by donating $5,000 to Save the Children, Colombia. This charity program was originally set up by the label in October 2020 and the first charity it supported was the Exceptional Women Awardees. Modus made a $10,000 donation to the charity to celebrate the launch of Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break on October 21, 2021.

"Save the Children, Colombia is an incredible organization that does amazing work," said Modus Games CEO Christina Seelye. "With so many children in Colombia being displaced or living under the threat of armed violence every day, any donation that we can make to help is something that we consider extremely important. We couldn't be prouder to have Save the Children, Colombia as a partner in this endeavor."

