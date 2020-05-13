Mods are coming to Saber Interactive's SnowRunner

You watching Advertisements

SnowRunner's PC version will soon be enriched with new content thanks to the announcement of a new partnership with mod.io, through which mods can be created by members of the SnowRunner community.

To celebrate the occasion, Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive have published a new video dedicated to mods and detail how to install them.



The number of mods of SnowRunner is expected to increase and the next free updates will provide tools to customize maps, missions and cockpits. Saber also confirms that support for mods will be extended in the future for console versions too, so no players will be left out.

SnowRunner is already available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but will also be available in physical form on console soon. Have you read our SnowRunner's review?