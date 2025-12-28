ModRetro has launched a new version of its Game Boy clone, which is linked to an American weapons manufacturer.

HQ

ModRetro is an American retro gaming company that produces truly accomplished Game Boy and Nintendo 64 clones and has achieved great success with their retro products.

Now ModRetro has launched a new version of their Game Boy clone Chromatic, which is built from the same material used by military drones from US weapons manufacturer Anduril Industries. ModRetro CEO Palmer Luckey also owns Anduril Industries.

Anduril Industries produces autonomous weapon systems such as attack drones, underwater vehicles and AI software, and the new version of the Chromatic is called "Anduril Edition" and it is branded with Anduril logos and comes with a pendant with the Anduril logo. ModRetro says the machine is created "for those in need of performance and reliability under any and all conditions."

When the retro community realised that there was a clear connection between ModRetro and the weapon manufacturer, there was a major backlash against the company. Several members of the retro community have said that they will no longer buy ModRetro products, as they do not want to indirectly support the firearms industry, and several retro media outlets have stated that they will no longer cover and review ModRetro products.

It sounds like an own goal for ModRetro, but what do you think about the fact that they have chosen to link the weapons industry closely with a gaming product in the form of an Anduril Edition of their popular Game Boy clone? Has ModRetro crossed the line here?