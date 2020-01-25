Modiphius is making a Dishonored tabletop RPG

Arkane Studios' Dishonored is about to get a tabletop RPG courtesy of Modiphius, as the company has announced that it's using their own 2d20 system, coming in summer of this year.

Dishonored's co-creative director Harvey Smith has helped Modiphius with the design, using a variety of writers and artists to bring it to life, some of which have worked on the series with Arkane.

Nathan Dowdell has been adapting the 2d20 system for Dishonored, with the focus being on fast-paced storytelling and the powers of the Void, not to mention the Chaos mechanics.

A hardcover digest book will come with the RPG, including a series of adventures to go with the journey in Dunwall.

