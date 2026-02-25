Modi visits Israel as regional tensions rise

HQ

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit aimed at deepening ties, as tensions mount between the United States and Iran. Modi is set to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on defence cooperation and artificial intelligence.

The visit marks nearly nine years since Modi became the first Indian prime minister to travel to Israel in 2017. Both leaders, who describe each other as friends, are expected to discuss expanding military exports and broader strategic cooperation. Modi is also due to address Israel's parliament and visit the country's Holocaust memorial.

The trip comes as Washington builds up naval forces near Iran amid a standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme. India is keen to avoid regional conflict that could threaten its economic interests and large diaspora in the Gulf, while maintaining strong ties with Israel without entering a formal alliance...