Modi strengthens Asian ties after United States trade strain

HQ

The latest news on India . Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a high-profile Asian tour, meeting leaders from Japan, China, and Russia to reinforce strategic partnerships as tensions with the United States escalate.

"This will be an opportunity to launch several new initiatives to build greater resilience in the relationship, and to respond to emerging opportunities and challenges," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said of the Japan visit.

His journey highlights efforts to attract investments and expand cooperation in critical industries, including manufacturing and minerals. Modi's first visit to China in years signals a cautious warming of ties, while Japan pledges support for India's development initiatives.

Talks with Russia aim to deepen diplomatic and economic engagement in the region. The tour underscores India's push to diversify partnerships and navigate the shifting global trade landscape. Yesterday, Trump's 50% tariff on India kicked in.