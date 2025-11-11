Modi says those behind Delhi car explosion "will not be spared"

HQ

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring all responsible for the deadly car blast in Delhi to justice. Speaking from Bhutan, Modi expressed deep concern over the incident that killed eight people and injured 20, emphasizing that Indian agencies are working swiftly to investigate the attack and uncover the full conspiracy. He has also urged vigilance and assured the public that the government will take all necessary measures to ensure safety and hold perpetrators accountable. "Our agencies will get to the very bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!