Modi praises Trump's preparedness for second term

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confident about Trump's second term. In a recent podcast conversation with Lex Friedman, Modi shared that Trump is far more prepared this time, with a clear and structured roadmap guiding his presidency.

Describing the United States president's approach as more focused, Modi emphasized that Trump's steps are designed to lead him toward his goals. The discussion, which spanned topics from AI to personal stories, showcased the strong bond between the two leaders.

With looming tariffs set to challenge India's exports, Modi expressed optimism that the two countries will overcome trade hurdles, aiming to finalize a major deal by 2025 and reach $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. Check out the full podcast with Lex Fridman below.