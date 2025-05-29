Moderna bird flu vaccine deal scrapped by US administration

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. Moderna has confirmed on Wednesday that its federal contract for advancing a bird flu vaccine has been terminated following a government review that cited concerns over scientific and safety benchmarks.
The mRNA-based shot was one of several candidates Moderna hoped would offset declining COVID-related revenues. While the company still sees promise in its mid-stage data and plans to pursue alternate paths, the loss of public funding could slow progress.