Modern Warfare's rumoured Battle Royale is called Warzone

Since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare first released there have been a lot of rumours going around regarding what else could come to be added to the game, what new maps are headed in and so much more. Well, the latest rumour and accompanying leaks to be taking over the internet is that of a Battle Royale mode. Supposedly called Warzone, the current 'Classified' tab on the home screen is believed to be this new game mode.

As always when a rumour hits, fans go crazy trying to find any information they can to get an early look at what might be on the way. That is exactly what has happened with this latest hidden piece of information.

The first leak comes from Reddit user ARedWerewolf who shared an image of a supposed 'accidental' glitch which put his game into the Warzone menu. From this image, we can see an 'Edit Drop Kits' section which would allow players to customise what they drop into the map with.

The second leak comes from Twitter user @PrestigeIsKey who exploited the in-game 'COD Caster' feature whilst on the new map Atlas Superstore and flew to max height. Doing so reveals the supposed map for the rumoured Battle Royale.

Now, of course, all of this is just rumours and leaks as of this article being written. There has been no confirmation from anyone at Infinity Ward or Activision. But from what we have seen it looks like this could soon become a reality.

Do you think Modern Warfare needs a Battle Royale mode?