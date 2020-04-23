Modern Warfare reaches 62.7 million active monthly users

Each game in the Call of Duty series gets excellent results annually, but it seems that the latest iteration released last fall, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, has really achieved impressive results. According to Superdata, in fact, the new first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward managed to gather around 62.7 million active users on a monthly basis.

In particular, Superdata highlights that there has been a growth of 159% compared to the previous 30 days, a result that undoubtedly owes the credit not only to the anomalous period we are experiencing due to the coronavirus but also thanks to the excellent welcome the new free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, received, after being released last March.

In just a month since its launch, Warzone has exceeded 50 million players, who probably also had the opportunity to learn more about Modern Warfare thanks to a series of initiatives such as free weekends, which allowed players to discover for free the multiplayer component of Modern Warfare.

Did you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in this period?