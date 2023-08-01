Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Modern Warfare III to be unveiled in Warzone 2.0

"Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it's too late."

HQ

Will you want to peek at the announcement, the unveiling of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, live? Then you need to play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, because it will take place inside the battle royale game itself, Activision announces.

"Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event. Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it's too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal."

When it will happen? We don't know, but this information was delivered in conjunction with all the info about Wednesday's Season 5 in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, so we assume that it will happen at the end of the week, or maybe even next week.

