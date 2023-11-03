Modern Warfare III players are being asked for Modern Warfare II to start the game

HQ

Some PlayStation 4 users trying to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's campaign, which was released earlier today for people who pre-ordered one of the more expensive editions, are encountering a peculiar issue: the game demands a Modern Warfare II disc to start.

This has raised concerns about the game's origins, as it was rumored from several good sources last year (including Bloomberg's very trustworthy journalist Jason Schreier) that it was intended as a DLC expansion for its predecessor, something that was reportedly changed only a year ago. Another thing pointing towards this, is that the game lacks a platinum trophy for PlayStation 5, as the title is listed as DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Activision has acknowledged the issue and solved it, but it does indeed sounds like it is a piece of DLC that has been brushed up and sold at a premium price, and the community is not impressed at the moment.

Thanks IGN