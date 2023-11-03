Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Modern Warfare III players are being asked for Modern Warfare II to start the game

PlayStation 4 users have encountered a very suspicious problem.

Some PlayStation 4 users trying to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's campaign, which was released earlier today for people who pre-ordered one of the more expensive editions, are encountering a peculiar issue: the game demands a Modern Warfare II disc to start.

This has raised concerns about the game's origins, as it was rumored from several good sources last year (including Bloomberg's very trustworthy journalist Jason Schreier) that it was intended as a DLC expansion for its predecessor, something that was reportedly changed only a year ago. Another thing pointing towards this, is that the game lacks a platinum trophy for PlayStation 5, as the title is listed as DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Activision has acknowledged the issue and solved it, but it does indeed sounds like it is a piece of DLC that has been brushed up and sold at a premium price, and the community is not impressed at the moment.

