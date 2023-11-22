Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Modern Warfare III has the the highest player engagement out of the current MW trilogy

Activision's latest shooter seems to be off to a good start despite mixed reviews.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was met with unusually negative reviews from a lot of the video game media (including us), as it often felt more like an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II rather than a brand new AAA title, but this doesn't seem to have affected people's urge to play the game even the slightest.

As reported by the official Call of Duty account on X, the game has "set records with the highest engagement in the new Modern Warfare trilogy", and the good news doesn't stop there as they also reveal that the Zombies mode is officially the most played co-op in Modern Warfare history and that people are spending more time per player in the campaign than "in the previous two installments".

Quite impressive, did you expect a result this good?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

