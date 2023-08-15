Modern Warfare III beta reaches Playstation first despite Xbox acquisition

HQ

We all know that Microsoft is trying to buy Activision/Blizzard, but the deal is not yet finalized. For its part, Sony has tried to do everything in its power to stop the deal from going through, and the reason is of course Call of Duty. In recent years, Sony has had a close collaboration with Activision regarding their popular military shooter, and the last five titles in the series have all had their beta version first available for Playstation. However, this may be the last time it happens.

Even though Microsoft is getting closer and closer to a takeover, it seems that Sony has managed to steal access to the upcoming Call of Duty beta this time as well. Sony's Arabic division has confirmed via a post that the beta version of this fall's big game Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be available for Sony's format first, and the five-day head start applies to those who have pre-ordered the game for Playstation. Whether this is the last time the beta lands first on Sony's machines or not is left unsaid, but if Call of Duty is owned in the future by Phil Spencer and his Xbox team, it seems likely that it's over.

Thanks, Gamespot